JustBet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $266,699.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. JustBet has a total market cap of $259,819.20 and $266,699.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00501028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00067271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00081285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00479854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073331 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

