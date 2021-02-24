KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.14 and last traded at $70.56. 8,317,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 4,606,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.04.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About KE (NYSE:BEKE)
KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.
