Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.84

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 271423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $96,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

