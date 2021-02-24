Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,971,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on K. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.