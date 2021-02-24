KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 229,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $14,335,000.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

