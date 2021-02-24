Keyera (KEY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/17/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Keyera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$29.00.
- 2/12/2021 – Keyera was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/10/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 2/9/2021 – Keyera was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$24.00.
- 1/27/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Keyera was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00.
- 1/7/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$28.00.
KEY traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,091. Keyera Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 91.04.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.