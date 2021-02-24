Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.16

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 299045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 305.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

