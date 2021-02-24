Klever Price Up 62.8% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Klever has a market cap of $57.60 million and approximately $369,458.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded up 62.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.73 or 0.00463776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00070422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00080859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.00488411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00075737 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.