Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $15.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,086.80. 33,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,596. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,929.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,709.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

