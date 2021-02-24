Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 362 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 181,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,512. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.