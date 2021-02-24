Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Koppers also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 6,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,067. The company has a market cap of $727.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOP. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

