Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) fell 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.90. 611,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,073,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In related news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $6,035,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Leveen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,045. Corporate insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

