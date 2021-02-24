Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) announced a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 670.70 ($8.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 960.60 ($12.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 637.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 609.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

