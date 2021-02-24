Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

