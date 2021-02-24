Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $583,000 in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINS opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

