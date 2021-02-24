Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 208,550 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $868.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

