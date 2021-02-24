Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $693,000 Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of General American Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth $200,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

