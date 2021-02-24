Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.24

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 58375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.07 million and a PE ratio of -9.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

