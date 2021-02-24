Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lear by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.37. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.