Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.26

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.26 and last traded at $171.08, with a volume of 6527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.66.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Lear by 9.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lear by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lear by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

