Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 4,475 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,848. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

