Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 490,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 826,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,203,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

