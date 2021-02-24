Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,284 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. 17,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

