Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com comprises 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $13.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. 159,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $261,294.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock worth $7,210,560. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.