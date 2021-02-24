Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. 5,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,530. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

