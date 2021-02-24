Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Down 6%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s share price fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.43. 7,377,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,773,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLNW. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.78 million, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $100,499.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,639 shares of company stock worth $454,020. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

