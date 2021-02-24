Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.89

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 4857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,242,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138,881 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,335,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

