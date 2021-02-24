Lountzis Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. 47,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

