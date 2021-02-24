Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 158,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $537.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

