LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $35,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $28,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,462 shares of company stock worth $8,080,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $104.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

