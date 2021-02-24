Madison Wealth Management Acquires 1,376 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 329,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. 345,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.