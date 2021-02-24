Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 26554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.