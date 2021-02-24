Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 12%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares were down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 1,405,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,768,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other Marin Software news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Marin Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.
