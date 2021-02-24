Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Down 12%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares were down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 1,405,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,768,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Marin Software news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,445 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.98% of Marin Software worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

