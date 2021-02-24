MARK.SPACE (MRK) Market Cap Hits $801,508.89

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $801,508.89 and approximately $11.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00154896 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,998,349 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace . The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

