Marksmen Energy Inc. (MAH.V) (CVE:MAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07

Marksmen Energy Inc. (MAH.V) (CVE:MAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 73000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Marksmen Energy Inc. (MAH.V) (CVE:MAH)

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil from properties in Ohio, United States; and Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010. Marksmen Energy Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marksmen Energy Inc. (MAH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marksmen Energy Inc. (MAH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.