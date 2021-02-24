Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $272.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,373,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $248.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.