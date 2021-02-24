Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $272.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.33.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average of $245.85. Masimo has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

