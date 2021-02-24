Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.10. 11,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.62 and a 200 day moving average of $245.85. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

