Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 25762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

