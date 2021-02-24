Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE MATX opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matson will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Matson by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

