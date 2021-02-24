Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $7.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.14 million, a P/E ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,095 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 572,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

