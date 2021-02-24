Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

Shares of MEGGF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428. Meggitt has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.