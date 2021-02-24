Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 601,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 111,801 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. 86,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,135. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

