Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. 536,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,638,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.