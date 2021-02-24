Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys New Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ViacomCBS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 179,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,137 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

VIAC traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.43. 291,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,981,422. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

