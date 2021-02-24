Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

