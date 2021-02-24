Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes $268,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.