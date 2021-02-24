MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%.

MFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 226,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,799. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

