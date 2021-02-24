MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders Sells 40,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MGM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 15,098,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,583. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

