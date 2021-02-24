Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,433 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,597. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

