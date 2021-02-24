Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,433 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,597. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.
